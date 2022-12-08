Police promise more boots on the ground for safer summer
By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 December 2022
Service with a smile, more feet on the ground, and police vans ready to stop and assist, were some of the priorities of the Safer Festive Season campaign launched by Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata on Wednesday.
The campaign launch was held at the Gelvandale Stadium under the theme “More boots on the ground towards enhancing police visibility,” which will run throughout the festive season up to January 31...
