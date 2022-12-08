The Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to hear applications by the Helen Suzman Foundation and the South African National Editors Forum to be friends of the court in the matter between former president Jacob Zuma and advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan on Thursday.
Zuma instituted a private prosecution against Downer who he alleged leaked his medical records certificate to Maughan.
The certificate was part of the documents relating to Zuma’s corruption trial which were submitted in court.
On Wednesday, the JG Zuma Foundation said Zuma will be opposing the applications by Sanef and the HSF.
While Zuma is not in court, his legal team led by advocate Dali Mpofu was present, alongside former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and spokesperson for the Zuma foundation Mzwanele Manyi.
Outside court, Church Street remains open with no visible law enforcement presence.
TimesLIVE
Jacob Zuma not in court for private prosecution matter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to hear applications by the Helen Suzman Foundation and the South African National Editors Forum to be friends of the court in the matter between former president Jacob Zuma and advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan on Thursday.
Zuma instituted a private prosecution against Downer who he alleged leaked his medical records certificate to Maughan.
The certificate was part of the documents relating to Zuma’s corruption trial which were submitted in court.
On Wednesday, the JG Zuma Foundation said Zuma will be opposing the applications by Sanef and the HSF.
While Zuma is not in court, his legal team led by advocate Dali Mpofu was present, alongside former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and spokesperson for the Zuma foundation Mzwanele Manyi.
Outside court, Church Street remains open with no visible law enforcement presence.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics