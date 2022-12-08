Full steam ahead for R1bn subsidised Nelson Mandela Bay housing scheme
Almost half of units in first phase of Baywest Village already sold, says Anathi Property Developments chair Weza Moss

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 December 2022
One-billion rand — that is how much Anathi Property Developments will be investing in Nelson Mandela Bay, and unlocking economic activity worth way more down the value chain, by the time it completes its most ambitious project yet, subsidised housing units for the Baywest N2 nodal development.
The investment is the third lever of a four-step plan to unlock economic activity in what company founder and chair Weza Moss calls the fourth point in the metro...
