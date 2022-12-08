First group of students completes vocational training at David Livingstone
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 08 December 2022
The first cohort of David Livingstone Secondary School pupils who completed four years of vocational training this year were reminded that they were destined for greatness despite their learning difficulties.
The Schauderville school held a valedictory service to mark the end of their schooling this week...
First group of students completes vocational training at David Livingstone
The first cohort of David Livingstone Secondary School pupils who completed four years of vocational training this year were reminded that they were destined for greatness despite their learning difficulties.
The Schauderville school held a valedictory service to mark the end of their schooling this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics