Barbaric child killing rocks Eastern Cape town
Alexandria family in shock after girl, 5, battered to death with spade
By Tshepiso Mametela - 08 December 2022
A family had to pick up the fragments of a five-year-old girl’s skull and pieces of her brain after a relative allegedly battered her with a spade, almost decapitating her.
The horror murder in the early hours of Saturday has rocked the small Eastern Cape town of Alexandria, where the little girl’s parents were left with nothing but a faded, old photograph to remember her by...
