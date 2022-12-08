×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Barbaric child killing rocks Eastern Cape town

Alexandria family in shock after girl, 5, battered to death with spade

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 08 December 2022

A family had to pick up the fragments of a five-year-old girl’s skull and pieces of her brain after a relative allegedly battered her with a spade, almost decapitating her.

The horror murder in the early hours of Saturday has rocked the small Eastern Cape town of Alexandria, where the little girl’s parents were left with nothing but a faded, old photograph to remember her by...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read