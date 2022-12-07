×

Zimbabwean man who raped daughters gets double life sentence

By Devon Koen - 07 December 2022

Showing no remorse for raping his two daughters, impregnating one of them and selling her off to a neighbour, a father was handed a double life sentence in the Gqeberha regional court on Tuesday.

And while the 40-year-old Zimbabwean national had pleaded guilty to his crimes, magistrate Busiwe Mnyani was not swayed to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for the rape of a minor...

