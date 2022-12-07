Zimbabwean man who raped daughters gets double life sentence
Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 December 2022
Showing no remorse for raping his two daughters, impregnating one of them and selling her off to a neighbour, a father was handed a double life sentence in the Gqeberha regional court on Tuesday.
And while the 40-year-old Zimbabwean national had pleaded guilty to his crimes, magistrate Busiwe Mnyani was not swayed to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for the rape of a minor...
Zimbabwean man who raped daughters gets double life sentence
Showing no remorse for raping his two daughters, impregnating one of them and selling her off to a neighbour, a father was handed a double life sentence in the Gqeberha regional court on Tuesday.
And while the 40-year-old Zimbabwean national had pleaded guilty to his crimes, magistrate Busiwe Mnyani was not swayed to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for the rape of a minor...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics