Terblanche loses bid to have bail judgment brought forward
Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 December 2022
A heated exchange between the magistrate presiding over alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s bail application and defence attorney Peter Daubermann played out in court after magistrate Kriban Pillay ruled that he would not give judgment at an earlier date.
On Wednesday, Daubermann and state advocate Marius Stander approached Pillay in chambers where Daubermann informed him that Terblanche was “dissatisfied” with the court’s decision to only pass down judgment on January 19...
Terblanche loses bid to have bail judgment brought forward
A heated exchange between the magistrate presiding over alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s bail application and defence attorney Peter Daubermann played out in court after magistrate Kriban Pillay ruled that he would not give judgment at an earlier date.
On Wednesday, Daubermann and state advocate Marius Stander approached Pillay in chambers where Daubermann informed him that Terblanche was “dissatisfied” with the court’s decision to only pass down judgment on January 19...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics