Diesel prices dropped to R23.92 for a litre of 500ppm and R24.23 for 50ppm.
At the coast, a litre of 95 unleaded will cost R22.81, 500ppm diesel R23.27 and 50ppm R23.59.
The mineral resources and energy department said factors behind the increases included motorists travelling for the Thanksgiving season in the US.
“Petrol prices increased due to higher demand by motorists travelling for the Thanksgiving season in the US amid limited supply emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Increased demand resulted in a decrease in gasoline inventories and higher prices,” said the department.
“Refiners are producing more middle distillates, such as diesel, illuminating paraffin and gas to meet extra winter demand in the northern hemisphere and are consequently producing less petrol.
“These factors led to higher contributions to the basic fuel price of petrol by 64.87 c/l and lower contributions to diesel and illuminating paraffin by 122.47 c/l and 9.09 c/l respectively.”
Higher gas prices have been driven by the increase in propane and butane prices.
TimesLIVE
POLL | Will the new fuel prices affect your December plans?
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Motorists will again feel the pinch after fuel prices increased at midnight on Tuesday.
Both grades of petrol increased by 59c/l while prices for a litre of 500ppm and 50ppm diesel decreased by R1.57/l and R1.52/l respectively. The cost of illuminating paraffin dropped by 57c/l.
Inland motorists will pay R23.16 for a litre of 93 unleaded petrol and R23.46 for 95 unleaded.
Diesel prices dropped to R23.92 for a litre of 500ppm and R24.23 for 50ppm.
At the coast, a litre of 95 unleaded will cost R22.81, 500ppm diesel R23.27 and 50ppm R23.59.
The mineral resources and energy department said factors behind the increases included motorists travelling for the Thanksgiving season in the US.
“Petrol prices increased due to higher demand by motorists travelling for the Thanksgiving season in the US amid limited supply emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Increased demand resulted in a decrease in gasoline inventories and higher prices,” said the department.
“Refiners are producing more middle distillates, such as diesel, illuminating paraffin and gas to meet extra winter demand in the northern hemisphere and are consequently producing less petrol.
“These factors led to higher contributions to the basic fuel price of petrol by 64.87 c/l and lower contributions to diesel and illuminating paraffin by 122.47 c/l and 9.09 c/l respectively.”
Higher gas prices have been driven by the increase in propane and butane prices.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics