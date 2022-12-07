×

News

Plettenberg Bay robbery suspect killed in shootout with police

Chaotic car chase, motorist hijacked by fleeing gang after jewellery store targeted

By Riaan Marais - 07 December 2022

A man was killed and another arrested when Plettenberg Bay police chased down a group of alleged robbers after they hit a jewellery story on Tuesday morning.

The suspects also allegedly hijacked at least one vehicle and opened fire on the police during the chaotic car chase along the R339 in the direction of Uniondale...

