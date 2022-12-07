‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup artist Maja Janeska’s death

Her death came as a shock because there were no signs that suggested she was troubled.
EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed shock over the death of his friend and celebrity makeup artist Maja Janeska after she reportedly took her own life last week.
Janeska was romantically linked to cigarette tycoon Kyle Phillips, who is also Malema’s friend.
Speaking at a media briefing this week, Malema said he read about Janeska’s death in the media.
“I haven’t spoken to Kyle but I knew her very well. We were friends. She was a very lovely lady, forward-looking. She had very good plans for the continent and the country and held our leadership in high regard,” said Malema.
Her death came as a shock because there were no signs that suggested she was troubled.
“She never came across to me as the type who had the potential to kill herself. She spoke her mind openly without fear and they loved each other.
“There was nothing that suggested there were insurmountable problems that would warrant killing yourself. I don’t think there was any sign of that sort. It was a shock,” he said.
Malema expressed his condolences to Phillips, adding Phillips had recently lost another close person.
“We can only wish them strength, wish the families strength and wish the souls of the two who have departed to rest in peace,” he said.
Malema said he hoped the inquest opened by police into Janeska’s death would give her friends and family answers.
