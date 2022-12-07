Murder detective in hiding after cop leaks identity
Officer allegedly offered bribe money for docket fears for life
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 07 December 2022
Days after two police officers were arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a detective into handing over a double-murder docket, the officer was apparently betrayed by another colleague when his identity and the details of his investigation were circulated.
Now, fearing for his life, the detective sergeant has been forced into hiding...
Murder detective in hiding after cop leaks identity
Officer allegedly offered bribe money for docket fears for life
Days after two police officers were arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a detective into handing over a double-murder docket, the officer was apparently betrayed by another colleague when his identity and the details of his investigation were circulated.
Now, fearing for his life, the detective sergeant has been forced into hiding...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics