Murder accused claims he was not read rights when arrested

By Devon Koen - 07 December 2022

One of five men arrested for the December 2019 murder of a Nitrous Security officer claims his rights were not explained to him before giving a pointing out statement.

In the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, defence attorney Xolile Bodlo, for Lungisa Mnikina, claimed that after his client’s arrest at the magistrate’s court building, investigating officer Sergeant John Leppan failed to inform Mnikina of the consequences he might face should he give a statement...

