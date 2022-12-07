Police in KwaZulu-Natal welcomed the hefty sentence handed to a 49-year-old man who repeatedly raped his daughter since 2005, when she was five.
The Estcourt Regional Court on Monday sentenced the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the survivor, to three life sentences.
“Thorough police investigation spearheaded by Det-Sgt Sandile Sanele Madlala of the Estcourt family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit proved beyond reasonable doubt that the father repeatedly raped his biological daughter from 2005,” police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.
Netshiunda said the survivor was only five years old when the rapes started and was staying with her father in Estcourt after her parents separated.
“In 2007 both the victim and her father moved to Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, but her father continued raping her, threatening to kill her if she told anyone.”
She fell pregnant and at 15 gave birth to a baby boy.
The rapes were reported to the police in 2020, and the father was arrested.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised Madlala for ensuring the perpetrator was removed from society.
“People who abuse women and children, and those who violate their rights have no space in society, and as the police we shall execute our investigative mandate with tact and dedication.
“The sentence could not have come at a better time as the nation is observing the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children,” Mkhwanazi said.
KZN man who raped daughter since she was five gets three life terms
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
