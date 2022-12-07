KwaDukuza municipality moves closer to housing all displaced flood victims

What was supposed to have been a joyous day ended in tears for one of the April flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal after she was allegedly threatened and suffered verbal attacks based on tribal lines from community members. All this because she is originally from the Eastern Cape, even though she is a member of the KwaDukuza municipality community.

Ntombizodwa Delabantu and her family were among the last families to be allocated temporary residential units (TRUs) in the Driefontein community in the KwaDukuza municipality on Tuesday.

Mayor Lindile Nhaca closed five more mass-care centres in the communities of Driefontein and Stanger Manor — in Stanger, north of Durban — meaning eight of the 12 community centres that had accommodated flood victims have been closed in the municipality.

She said all flood victims will be placed in TRUs before Christmas.

“Those who are not moving in today is because of challenges with the installation of services like electricity meters so they will have to wait until around the 21st when we will be doing those installations.”

However, for Delabantu, the day proved to be bittersweet after she claims she was threatened by people from the area after the mayor and other officials had left.

Delabantu said though she is originally from the Eastern Cape, she had lived in nearby Sinqobile in KwaDukuza before the floods.