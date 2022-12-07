Kariega author hopes to help others with account of life’s challenges
By Zamandulo Malonde - 07 December 2022
From being sexually abused at the age of six to growing up in a foster home and getting divorced before 30 — a Kariega-born author bares it all in his brave debut book, The Life Of A Self-Made Hard Worker.
In the book, Adrian Wagener, 30, details his life from a young boy and the overwhelming challenges he has faced that shaped the man he is today. ..
