Coega leads the way in special economic zones
Gqeberha development corporation signs 13 new investors and can now secure non-government funding
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 December 2022
Coega’s special economic zone (SEZ) has outperformed all others in SA, bringing in a double-digit number of investors for the 2021/2022 financial year which is an exponential boost even from pre-Covid-19 numbers.
The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has also attained a Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) schedule 3D status, which now allows it to source funding from outside of government circles...
Coega leads the way in special economic zones
Gqeberha development corporation signs 13 new investors and can now secure non-government funding
Coega’s special economic zone (SEZ) has outperformed all others in SA, bringing in a double-digit number of investors for the 2021/2022 financial year which is an exponential boost even from pre-Covid-19 numbers.
The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has also attained a Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) schedule 3D status, which now allows it to source funding from outside of government circles...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics