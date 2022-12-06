A video of Newcastle deputy mayor Musa Thwala allegedly losing control of his BMW “gusheshe” and crashing into spectators has gone viral.
Thwala, popularly known as “Sugar”, is president of recently formed political party Team Sugar South Africa (TSSA).
It is alleged the incident took place at the old Monte Vista Casino in Newcastle on Sunday, November 27.
Two videos were seen by TimesLIVE of Thwala showing off his spinning skills. However, in one of the videos Thwala’s red BMW appears to crash into spectators.
In the first video, a commentator can be heard hyping Thwala, saying “Team Sugar baba, Team Sugar baba ... ay ay ay ay Haibo” as Thwala drives off.
Thwala spins the vehicle around in circles to the crowd's amusement.
In the second video, things seemingly didn't go well.
He appeared to lose control and crash into tyres used as a barrier before the car reached the crowd.
WATCH | Newcastle deputy mayor allegedly spins 'gusheshe' into spectators
Image: Screengrab
It is alleged several people were injured. Thwala confirmed he was spinning, but dismissed allegations that people were injured.
“Not a single person was injured. There is nothing much that happened there. It was just a sport and it was legal. Everything was smooth there, just that there are people who are playing politics now,” said Thwala.
“Police and paramedics were there and I can send you their report; no-one was injured and the car didn't hit one person.”
Thwala said being deputy mayor does not mean he cannot participate in sporting events. Spinning cars is one of his favourite sports and Thwala said the mishap would not put him off.
“I can't be held to ransom just because I have a life in my spare time. I will continue spinning if I get a chance and an opportunity because this is something I love and support. I’ve got a life. Being a deputy mayor doesn't mean I'm stuck. I'm a human being also,” he said.
