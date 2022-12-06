Move to ditch councillors who fail to attend MPAC meetings
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 06 December 2022
Following a spat between mayor Retief Odendaal and municipal public accounts committee chair Khanya Ngqisha, its subcommittee chair, Morne Steyn, has requested that those who shirked their duties by not attending meetings be replaced.
Last week, Odendaal wrote a letter to Ngqisha to reprimand him on how the committee’s subcommittee had failed to sit on several occasions, leading to a backlog in outstanding reports...
