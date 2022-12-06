EFF celebrates reaching '1-million members' goal

The EFF says it has reached its goal of growing its membership to more than 1-million before the end of the year.
EFF leader Julius Malema announced on Monday the party has 1,085,843 paid-up members.
The ambitious target of a million active members was set at the party's second national people’s assembly, the theme of which was “consolidating the ground towards socialist power”. The party also sought to be represented in every part of the country.
“As we speak, the EFF has a total of 1,085,843 paid-up members in good standing,” said Malema.
“We are even happier that we have exceeded the target by more than 85,000 members.”
How the party reached its milestone
He said, as part of the programme, EFF branches, subregions, regions and provinces were given their own targets based on the voting population and past performance.
The Eastern Cape had a target of 130,173 members which it exceeded by more than 7,000. The Free State exceeded its target of 61,544 members by more than 4,000.
Gauteng had a target of 226,568 members and exceeded it by more than 17,000. KwaZulu-Natal's target was 195,298 members, which it exceeded by more than 9,000.
Limpopo exceeded its mark of 124,480 by more than 23,000 and Mpumalanga its target of 74,413 by just under 3,000 members.
North West's goal of reaching 69,748 members was exceeded by more than 13,000. Northern Cape exceeded its target of 38,865 by more than 3,000 and the Western Cape gained 3,000 more members than the 110,188 it was aiming to achieve.
More female members than male members
Malema said the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and the Western Cape have more female than male members.
“The membership in terms of age, language demographics, and race demonstrates the campaign was able to achieve its objective of having the EFF represented in every corner of SA,” said Malema.
“This represents the first credible initiative to build an organic peoples’ movement in SA post the democratic dispensation, which was made possible by the dedication and commitment of leaders and members of the EFF.
“The EFF now has verifiable membership across the country, which form part of a 1-million battalion that will be the shield of our people and ensure the EFF achieves decisive electoral victory in the 2024 national and provincial general elections.”
TimesLIVE
EFF celebrates reaching '1-million members' goal
Reporter
Image: Theo Jeptha
