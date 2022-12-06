Cops accused of wanting to buy double-murder docket
By Riaan Marais and Luvuyo Mjekula - 06 December 2022
As New Brighton detectives continue to hunt for an alleged killer, police arrested two of their own after they allegedly tried to buy the murder docket from a colleague.
Detective Warrant Officer Richard Ntokozo Zungu, of the New Brighton police, and detective Sergeant Luyanda Maneli, of the Swartkops police, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday after Zungu allegedly approached another detective from New Brighton and offered him money to get his hands on a double-murder docket...
