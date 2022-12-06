×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Clearwater Mall confirms ‘minor roof damage’ caused by storms on Monday

But trading is not affected

06 December 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Clearwater Mall has confirmed that the storm that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the roof.
Clearwater Mall has confirmed that the storm that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the roof.
Image: Screenshot from video

Centre management for Clearwater Mall has confirmed the severe storms that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the mall’s roof.  

Jess Denner, Clearwater’s marketing manager, told TimesLIVE the storm, which hit the West Rand at about 2.30pm on Monday afternoon, damaged the centre’s ceiling.

“We can confirm there have been no injuries and the centre and all stores are operational and trading,” Denner said.

On Monday evening, social media was abuzz with photos and videos showing damaged roofing and flooded shops.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read