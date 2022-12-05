×

Unsung sporting greats recognised at awards evening

By Tshepiso Mametela - 05 December 2022

Legends from all corners of the city came together for a night celebrating a rich sporting history as the Port Elizabeth Sport Legends Trust honoured the heroes often missed by the headlines.

At a gala awards ceremony at the City Hall in Central on Saturday night, the exploits of local sporting stalwarts were presented in a showcase of their impactful legacies...

