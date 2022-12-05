Theft from firefighting chopper could have proved disastrous
By Tshepiso Mametela - 05 December 2022
The theft of a control unit from a Working on Fire chopper sponsored by Gift of the Givers could have turned deadly, the humanitarian organisation believes.
One of the choppers was broken into on Friday night and an expensive Sacksafoam Control Unit taken...
