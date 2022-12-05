Prosecutor charged with failure to report child’s rape no stranger to controversy
Rossouw censured in two other cases for unlawfully obtaining statement, turning shooting into race row
Premium
By Devon Koen - 05 December 2022
The conduct of a Humansdorp prosecutor, accused of failing to report the sexual abuse of a minor to authorities, has been labelled improper and irregular in at least two other court cases.
As far back as 2014, Vicky Rossouw was investigated by the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions (DDPP) for alleged underhandedness in obtaining a statement from an accused’s alibi witness...
Prosecutor charged with failure to report child’s rape no stranger to controversy
Rossouw censured in two other cases for unlawfully obtaining statement, turning shooting into race row
The conduct of a Humansdorp prosecutor, accused of failing to report the sexual abuse of a minor to authorities, has been labelled improper and irregular in at least two other court cases.
As far back as 2014, Vicky Rossouw was investigated by the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions (DDPP) for alleged underhandedness in obtaining a statement from an accused’s alibi witness...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics