Prosecutor charged with failure to report child’s rape no stranger to controversy

Rossouw censured in two other cases for unlawfully obtaining statement, turning shooting into race row

By Devon Koen - 05 December 2022

The conduct of a Humansdorp prosecutor, accused of failing to report the sexual abuse of a minor to authorities, has been labelled improper and irregular in at least two other court cases.

As far back as 2014, Vicky Rossouw was investigated by the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions (DDPP) for alleged underhandedness in obtaining a statement from an accused’s alibi witness...

