×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Million-rand security upgrades at Bay cemeteries proving ineffective

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 05 December 2022

Despite millions of rand worth of security upgrades, vandalism and theft remain a growing concern at cemeteries around Nelson Mandela Bay, and residents fear for their safety whenever they visit the graves of their loved ones.

While some cemeteries seem relatively untouched, graveyards in Kariega, Despatch and South End have borne the brunt of criminal activity, with the graves and structures on the premises slowly stripped of anything of value...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...

Most Read