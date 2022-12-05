A Durban man returning from his company year-end party was killed when he was hit by vehicles, apparently while trying to escape robbers during the early hours of Sunday.
Durban man dies after being hit by cars while 'fleeing robbers'
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
A Durban man returning from his company year-end party was killed when he was hit by vehicles, apparently while trying to escape robbers during the early hours of Sunday.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the man and the alleged robber were both run over on the M41 near Umhlanga, north of Durban.
“Passing motorists contacted Rusa at about 1.41am requesting immediate assistance after several vehicles drove over a pedestrian,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
“Rusa members were dispatched to the scene and on arrival discovered the bodies of two men about 30m apart.”
A member of the public told reaction officers that the victim was a friend.
“The two attended their company year-end function in Umhlanga. They were returning home when they were dropped off on the M41 in the vicinity of Umhlanga after the vehicle they were travelling in experienced mechanical failure,” Balram said.
“The two men were approached by four suspects who attempted to rob them. The victims fled in different directions while being pursued by their attackers. His friend and one of the suspects were run over in the process. Multiple vehicles thereafter drove over the victim.”
KwaZulu-Natal police did not respond to queries.
