News

Disgraced coach faces more legal woes

Carelse sued for defamation after release from Australian prison


By Kathryn Kimberley - 05 December 2022

Disgraced water polo coach Dean Carelse’s stint in an Australian prison may have been short-lived when he was deported back to Gqeberha recently, but on Friday it became apparent that his legal woes are far from over when he was slapped with a civil suit for defamation.

Attorney Dean Murray confirmed that the summons was served on Carelse, who has been staying at his mother’s Richmond Hill house since his return, by a sheriff of the court on Friday...

