×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two dead and several swept away in flash flood during baptism at Joburg's Jukskei River

04 December 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
The Jukskei River where church congregants were swept away in a flash flood on Saturday night. File pic
The Jukskei River where church congregants were swept away in a flash flood on Saturday night. File pic
Image: picture: SOWETAN

Search and rescue teams will resume their search on Sunday for church congregants who were swept away in a flash flood during a baptism at the Jukskei River, near Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

Johannesburg emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said 33 people were conducting the ritual when a storm hit, causing a flash flood.

It is understood 15 people are missing and two have been declared dead.

“We have only recovered two bodies so far,” he told TimesLIVE.

One person was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

Mulaudzi said the search was called off at 10pm on Saturday due to the lack of visibility.

A multidisciplinary team including police search and rescue and emergency services are involved in the search.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...

Most Read