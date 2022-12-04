The physical meeting in parliament is to avoid a situation in which represented political parties lock MPs in private venues that are not protected and secure for parliament and all of its members.
Opposition parties to table no-confidence motion against Ramaphosa
Ten opposition parties have joined forces and are planning to table a motion of no confidence in parliament against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“The forum of opposition parties agrees that, in addition to the section 89 impeachment process, we will request the DA, the official leader of the opposition, to table a motion of no-confidence against Mr Ramaphosa on the basis of the prima facie evidence that he committed serious violations of the constitution and laws of the republic,” the forum of all opposition parties represented in parliament said on Saturday.
Speaking after a meeting in Ekurhuleni on Friday, the forum said it had deliberated on measures it should take to hold Ramaphosa accountable after the Ngcobo panel report on the Phala Phala saga.
The parties said they had noted the section 89 panel report, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which found there was prima facie evidence of serious misconduct and gross violation of the constitution by Ramaphosa.
These findings by the panel, they said, are what the rules of parliament require for the impeachment committee to be set up.
“If the DA, which is the second largest political party in parliament, is unable to table the motion of no-confidence, the EFF, which is the third largest political party in parliament, will table the option of no-confidence against Mr Cyril Ramaphosa before the sitting of the National Assembly on [Tuesday].”
The forum agreed that parliament’s sitting on Tuesday, when parties are expected to debate and vote on the report, must ensure a resolution is taken to set up an impeachment committee.
“All of us, as political parties, agree on the following: that parliament must be physically convened to vote for the impeachment process to commence when we convene on [Tuesday].”
