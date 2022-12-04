Gelvandale detectives have appealed to the community for assistance in identifying a murdered man whose body was found in Schauderville, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a bush dweller had been rummaging in the bushes looking for scrap next to a school in Grundling Street at about 9am on Saturday when he noticed a big cream bag lying behind a tree.
He opened the bag and found the decomposing body,
The victim had a belt around his neck, his hands were tied behind his back with another belt and his feet were bound with tape. The bag was also tied up.
The man immediately alerted the community before running away.
The deceased was wearing a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. He was big in stature.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the victim or the murder should contact Sergeant Landiswa Sokanyile on 073-448-5539, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Murdered man found tied up in bag in Bay’s northern areas
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF
