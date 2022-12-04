×

Mthatha businessman shot dead

By Sikho Ntshobane - 04 December 2022
An Eastern Cape businessman was gunned down on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Yet another top businessman has been gunned down in Mthatha.

The latest victim, known to DispatchLIVE, was killed near Corhana on Saturday morning.

A relative confirmed that the incident happened hours after a family event.

This is a developing story.

