Yet another top businessman has been gunned down in Mthatha.
The latest victim, known to DispatchLIVE, was killed near Corhana on Saturday morning.
A relative confirmed that the incident happened hours after a family event.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Mthatha businessman shot dead
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin
Yet another top businessman has been gunned down in Mthatha.
The latest victim, known to DispatchLIVE, was killed near Corhana on Saturday morning.
A relative confirmed that the incident happened hours after a family event.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics