A Mangold Park man died in an alleged home invasion in the early hours of Friday morning.
The incident happened in Lonsdale Street shortly before 1.30am.
Police went to the house after receiving reports of gunshots there.
“They found the back door open,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“A couple who had locked themselves in the bedroom came out when they heard it was the police.”
On searching the house, police found the body of Daniel Albutt, 51, on the bathroom floor with two gunshot wounds — one in his left hand and one in his right arm.
Naidu said Albutt and the other man in the house were brothers.
“It is alleged that the couple were awakened when they heard the victim shouting at intruders and then heard gunshots.
“They did not come out of the bedroom until the police arrived.”
She said the only item that appeared to be missing from the house at this stage was a flat-screen TV.
The couple declined to comment.
Mangold Park man shot dead in home invasion
