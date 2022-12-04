×

News

Man accused of stealing cellphones, toiletries killed

By Riaan Marais - 04 December 2022
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder in Motherwell
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a Motherwell resident was killed in an alleged mob justice incident on Friday.

It is alleged that, at about 9.30pm, four men entered the NU11 home of Sinethemba Siko and accused him of stealing cellphones and toiletries before assaulting him and taking him to an unknown location.

“He was later brought back and dropped off at his house. He was already dead,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Shortly afterwards, the incident was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

He is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata warned the public not to take the law into their own hands.

“Mob justice is not a solution and will not be tolerated.

“Every citizen must abide by the law, and if the community managed to arrest an alleged suspect they are obligated to inform the police to avoid any further criminal acts through mob justice,” Ncata said.

