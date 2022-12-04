Girl, 5, beaten to death, allegedly by drunk relative

An Alexandria man allegedly beat a five-year-old girl to death with a spade at the weekend.
Police responded to a report about a little girl’s piercing screams.
An incoherently drunk man struggled to explain the shocking scene to the officers at the KwaNonqubela home.
“At about 5.40am on Saturday, the suspect, 43, alerted the police about [a child] assaulted at his house,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
She said Siphenathi Xhali was found on the lounge floor.
She had been brutally beaten.
“The victim sustained multiple wounds.
“Police suspect she was murdered with a spade, later found in a neighbouring yard,” Naidu said.
“[The man] was drunk and [unable] to give an account of what had happened.”
A preliminary investigation pointed to possible sexual assault.
“The child may have been raped. [However], a postmortem will verify this.”
Police arrested the suspect on a charge of murder.
He will appear in the Kenton-on-Sea Magistrate's Court this week.
“Pending the results of the postmortem report, we may add an additional charge of rape,” Naidu said.
According to police information, Siphenathi was passed among three homes in the area after her mother initially left her in the care of her father in KwaNonqubela on Friday afternoon.
Her father, in turn, asked a neighbour to look after his daughter.
In the early hours of Saturday, the suspect visited the neighbour’s house and came across the child.
He convinced the neighbour to allow the little girl to leave with him.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenantt-General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the killing, saying the brutality of gender-based violence was extremely concerning.
“It is alarming that communities fail to protect our children.
“Many [die at the hands] of people they know, love and trust,” Mene said.
“These people are cruel and heartless and must be dealt with decisively, especially in cases involving women and children.
“Such tragedies are disturbing as the country commemorates the 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children campaign.”
She said the time had come for everyone to unite to end the devastating social ill.
