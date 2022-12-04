DoP adds voice to calls for Ramaphosa to step down

The Defenders of the People (DoP) has added its voice to the calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, and for Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus to remain behind bars.
This comes after the Section 89 panel investigating the Phala Phala matter found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Ramaphosa’s lieutenants have claimed there is no basis to the calls for him to resign or step aside, stating that the report says he “may have a case to answer to” and not that he is guilty.
However, the DoP said Ramaphosa had lost his moral standing as president.
Party spokesperson Thembinkosi Rawula said the president was no different from others engaged in illegal money laundering activities.
He said Ramaphosa had breached his oath of office which was to advance, defend, protect and uphold the supremacy of the rule of law in SA, and had instead allegedly decided to engage in illicit financial acts, abusing his power to move foreign currency in and out the country.
“Ramaphosa has breached legal provisions related to the prevention and combat of crime and corruption in the country and has further violated the role of democratic institutions such as Sars and the Reserve Bank.” .
Rawula said Ramaphosa had set the bar too low for criminality and corruption trends and had enabled immorality to traverse.
“This is the shame Ramaphosa has brought to the presidential office and the appropriate thing for him to do is to vacate the office without a resignation speech.
“The man must just go,” he said.
Rawula said the DoP was a protest movement and had the moral and political obligation to defend the people of SA “from the hyenas that masquerade as people of good morals when they are hypocrites of the highest order”.
“Should Ramaphosa wish to delay his resignation, DoP will mobilise civil society into a rolling mass action and boycott the administration of Ramaphosa in whatever way possible,” he said.
Rawula said Ramaphosa and his family were sitting on mattresses and sofas full of dollars, when the employees of his own political party went months without being paid.
On Hani’s killer being paroled, he said while the DoP respected the rule of law, the party was of the view that Walus remain an exception in terms of balancing his individual interest and the interests of SA.
“The act of Walus had the potential to plunge the entire country into a catastrophic national disaster where the country could have lost more fine leaders and could have never recovered from the slumber of apartheid and colonial repression.”
He said the DoP supported the call from various civic organs to request that the full bench of the Constitutional Court reconsider its decision and rescind the order declaring Walus eligible for parole.
“The assassination of Hani was the last straw to all liberation movement heroes assassinated on the eve of democracy.
“The stature of Hani remains the embodiment of the struggle of African people in particular, and black people in general, and therefore his blood deserves to be accounted for in the interest of justice.”
HeraldLIVE
DoP adds voice to calls for Ramaphosa to step down
Image: SUPPIED:
HeraldLIVE
Politics