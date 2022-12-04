×

News

Addo man hands himself over to police after girlfriend fatally stabbed

By Herald Reporter - 04 December 2022
The 39-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Kirkwood magistrate’s court on Monday
A 39-year-old Addo man has handed himself over to the police after he allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend with a knife on Saturday. 

According to the police, the two were walking in Valencia Street in Addo at about 7.45am on Saturday when they started arguing.

The woman then allegedly hit her boyfriend with a stone.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the boyfriend allegedly stabbed her once in retaliation.

“The 34-year-old woman, Yandiswa Kate, was declared dead at the scene.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Kirkwood Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder,” he said. 

