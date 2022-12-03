The department of employment and labour has welcomed the arrest of two Mpumalanga shop owners who allegedly tried to bribe one of its inspectors to avoid being issued a compliance order.
The suspects were arrested on Saturday by the Hawks after the inspector reported their alleged attempted bribe to his manager.
“The department was conducting an inspection at a local general dealer in Emalahleni. The inspector found that the employer was not complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act,” the department's spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Hlanganisa Mbatha, said.
Mbatha said when the inspector issued the non-compliance order, the employers tried to bribe the inspector by requesting to buy “petrol” for him and offering him money.
The inspector refused and reported the matter to the manager, who passed it on to the department’s risk, antifraud, and integrity management unit to take action.
The suspects appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court to face charges of fraud and corruption and the case was postponed until next Tuesday.
“The department remains committed to its zero tolerance for fraud and corruption and will not allow employers to corrupt its employees,” Mbatha said.
TimesLIVE
Two shop owners who tried to 'bribe' labour inspector arrested
Image: 123RF/Thodonal
The department of employment and labour has welcomed the arrest of two Mpumalanga shop owners who allegedly tried to bribe one of its inspectors to avoid being issued a compliance order.
The suspects were arrested on Saturday by the Hawks after the inspector reported their alleged attempted bribe to his manager.
“The department was conducting an inspection at a local general dealer in Emalahleni. The inspector found that the employer was not complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act,” the department's spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Hlanganisa Mbatha, said.
Mbatha said when the inspector issued the non-compliance order, the employers tried to bribe the inspector by requesting to buy “petrol” for him and offering him money.
The inspector refused and reported the matter to the manager, who passed it on to the department’s risk, antifraud, and integrity management unit to take action.
The suspects appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court to face charges of fraud and corruption and the case was postponed until next Tuesday.
“The department remains committed to its zero tolerance for fraud and corruption and will not allow employers to corrupt its employees,” Mbatha said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics