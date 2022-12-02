×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Will sun set on Cyril’s new dawn?

SA waits with bated breath for president’s next move after Phala Phala report

By Andisa Bonani, Zimasa Matiwane, Kgothatso Madisa and Amanda Khoza - 02 December 2022

Calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign are mounting at a frenetic pace in the ANC, but South Africans will have to wait for him to address the nation before any decision is known.

Just after 7pm on Thursday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there would no national address but one was “imminent”, and that Ramaphosa was keeping all options on the table...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...

Most Read