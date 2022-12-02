Eastern Cape still backing Ramaphosa for December conference
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 02 December 2022
The ANC in the Eastern Cape firmly believes President Cyril Ramaphosa must contest for the party’s top job at the national elective conference in December.
This is according to Eastern Cape ANC spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela, who said the province was still behind Ramaphosa despite calls for him to resign continue to mount...
