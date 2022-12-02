×

News

Knysna ‘fake death’ accused couple seek bail

Husband and wife facing illegal weapons charges in addition to fraud case insist their hands are clean

By Elaine King - 02 December 2022

“I’ve never committed a crime, nor do I have an inclination towards crime and I would never abandon my close-knit family for a life on the run.”

So said Robbie Smith — now known as Chris Boshoff — who appeared in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court this week, along with his wife, to apply for bail...

