IEC not being fair to us — DOP
Verification of incoming councillors being deliberately delayed, says party
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 02 December 2022
The Defenders of the People has criticised the IEC for delaying the verification of its two incoming councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay.
In a letter sent to IEC regional supervisor Crosby Bacela on Thursday, DOP spokesperson Thembinkosi Rawula accused him of playing politics by “frustrating” the verification and stalling the process...
