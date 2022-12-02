He said South Africans deserve the opportunity to elect an ethical leader who is beyond reproach as soon as possible.
‘2024 elections must be brought forward’ — Mashaba weighs in on Ramaphosa and Phala Phala saga
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is the latest to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, and said the 2024 elections must be brought forward.
Calls have been mounting for Ramaphosa to step aside amid damning findings against him by a section 89 independent panel looking into the Phala Phala saga.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution. Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence
Mashaba said Ramaphosa has a serious case to answer for and this cannot happen while he is president.
He said Ramaphosa should vacate his office and spare the country further humiliation of his creation.
“The findings by the independent panel have vindicated our position. President Ramaphosa must now resign or face impeachment without any further delay and we must bring forward the 2024 elections to allow South Africans to elect a new government,” said Mashaba.
