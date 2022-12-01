×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pupils treated to special hotel farewell

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 01 December 2022

About 150 grade 7 pupils from Kroneberg Primary School in Bethelsdorp Extension 21 were treated to a carnival-themed farewell party at the Radisson Blu Hotel this week.

And for most of them it was their first time to set foot in a hotel, let alone enjoy a meal there...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read