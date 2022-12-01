Nelson Mandela Bay fires threaten homes, shopping centre
Baakens Valley latest hotspot as veld blazes continue in hot and dry conditions
By Guy Rogers - 01 December 2022
Ongoing bushfires swept up the Baakens Valley on Thursday afternoon and were threatening homes in Abelia Crescent in Sunridge Park.
Weary firefighters have been battling blazes across Nelson Mandela Bay for several days. ..
