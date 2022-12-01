“It can be intimidating and scary ... but it’s a learning curve ... You build your confidence there. Sometimes you are taken apart, but as time goes on you get used to what is needed of you. If you have a positive attitude, you learn.”
Mkhwebane didn’t want staff to call her madam or worship her: witness
Image: Screenshot/Parliament of RSA YouTube
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not a workplace bully, as suggested by other staffers in her office who testified before parliament’s section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, Western Cape public protector Muloa Lamula told the committee on Thursday.
He said she could be “harsh” and at times “irritated” when people did not do their jobs — but this was because she was results-driven, proved by her reducing backlogs and achieving three clean audits.
“But I never heard her being rude ... the tone of her voice is always the same,” he said, refuting previous evidence that she insisted on being called “Madam” and wanted to be worshipped.
Lamula previously worked with Mkhwebane at the department of home affairs and, before joining the public protector’s office initially as an investigator, worked for the Public Service Commission. He said he had worked for far worse bosses than her.
The basis of this evidence is a charge of misconduct and incompetence and that she victimised, intimidated and harassed employees — insisting on unreasonable deadlines, chasing backlogs at the expense of quality — and relentlessly issued “audi” (disciplinary) letters.
“I am of the firm view that some of the evidence has grossly misrepresented the true situation at the office, the nature and purpose of the relevant meetings and intentions and objectives of the public protector,” Lamula said.
“I do agree with what all employee witnesses have confirmed — that she is a leader who is dedicated to her work, is highly driven and hardworking. She leads by example and is highly focused on delivering services to all members of the public, especially the downtrodden.”
Regarding the so-called “dashboard meetings” where some witnesses said she had shouted at them and been rude, Lamula said on the contrary, they were important and useful.
“It was at this level of reporting that an investigator’s work would be thoroughly evaluated and assessed, and the public protector and other senior managers would offer constructive criticism and advice.
“It can be intimidating and scary ... but it’s a learning curve ... You build your confidence there. Sometimes you are taken apart, but as time goes on you get used to what is needed of you. If you have a positive attitude, you learn.”
Lamula said it was the investigators, not Mkhwebane, who set the deadlines for individual investigations. If they were not met, the investigator would be given an opportunity to explain why.
“Yes, she might get irritated — but never angry,” he said. “You cannot work without deadlines.”
He said if an investigator produced shoddy work, “you would be sent back”.
“There was much emphasis on quality. It was not pushing numbers. We still have a backlog, even now. We have learnt from the court cases we have lost that we cannot compromise on quality.”
Regarding the “audi” letters, Lamula said they should not be viewed as a “panga or a knobkerrie” but rather as an opportunity to explain issues, be they personal or professional.
“They are meant for engagement ... not punishment or intimidation.”
Regarding evidence already presented that Mkhwebane had been “harsh” on a sickly employee, who has subsequently died, Lamula said he had lodged a grievance against the deceased for calling him a “cockroach”.
The alleged offender had been issued with a warning rather than subjected to a disciplinary hearing and possible dismissal.
“I was aggrieved. I felt she had been lenient. But there was humility and mercy in her decision. She knew he would need the medical aid and benefits ... but I accepted it. It is not true that she picked on him,” Lamula said.
“Like all human beings, she has her shortcomings — but she has done excellent service to the people of SA. To even associate her with alleged incompetence is a grave concern. She is more than competent ... she should be wrapping up her work, not where we are now.
“This is a scary situation for potential protectors ... that they could face impeachment, no matter how they do their work.”
Lamula will be questioned by the evidence leaders later on Thursday.
The inquiry will resume on Monday, then again in January next year.
TimesLIVE
