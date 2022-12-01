'Ke sayo reka borotho' — South Africans gear up for Dezemba

Social media has been flooded with messages celebrating the arrival of “Dezemba”, with many sharing their plans to start the festive season now.
The first day of December often signals the start of the groove and good times, with South Africans sharing advice on how to survive the month.
It seems that even high food and petrol prices have not dampened the mood.
The Automobile Association said this week diesel prices are set to decrease sharply in December, while petrol prices will increase by between 23 cents and 33 cents a litre.
It said while international product prices are having a mixed impact on fuel prices, the stronger rand is making a positive contribution.
Fuel prices for December will be adjusted next Wednesday, just as many prepare to take their cars on road trips to holiday destinations across the country.
Those heading to Durban may also have to contend with polluted beach water that experts have warned could make you sick.
A recent Sunday Times report found water at several popular beaches had alarmingly high levels of E. coli. Umhlanga is among the most popular holiday destinations during the December break, but reportedly recently had streams of human sewage flowing on its promenade.
Some hotels and accommodation providers said bookings for December had been slow and cited concerns about the water quality at beaches.
While some may see the “toxic” beaches as worth avoiding, others said it would not deter them from enjoying their holiday.
It will also cost more to put on Christmas lunch this year.
The latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD), found South Africans are paying more than R500 more each month for basic food items compared with a year ago.
The average cost of a food basket in November 2021 was R4,272.44, while in November 2022 it was R4,835.96, a R563.52 increase.
Still, the good vibes were loaded and South Africans are gearing up for a Dezemba filled with adventure. They joked about going on drinking sprees, putting relationships on “hold” and renting their homes out for the month while they go partying.
Here are some the hilarious reactions on social media:
'Ke sayo reka borotho' — South Africans gear up for Dezemba
Digital Editor
Image: 123rf
Social media has been flooded with messages celebrating the arrival of “Dezemba”, with many sharing their plans to start the festive season now.
The first day of December often signals the start of the groove and good times, with South Africans sharing advice on how to survive the month.
It seems that even high food and petrol prices have not dampened the mood.
The Automobile Association said this week diesel prices are set to decrease sharply in December, while petrol prices will increase by between 23 cents and 33 cents a litre.
It said while international product prices are having a mixed impact on fuel prices, the stronger rand is making a positive contribution.
Fuel prices for December will be adjusted next Wednesday, just as many prepare to take their cars on road trips to holiday destinations across the country.
Those heading to Durban may also have to contend with polluted beach water that experts have warned could make you sick.
A recent Sunday Times report found water at several popular beaches had alarmingly high levels of E. coli. Umhlanga is among the most popular holiday destinations during the December break, but reportedly recently had streams of human sewage flowing on its promenade.
Some hotels and accommodation providers said bookings for December had been slow and cited concerns about the water quality at beaches.
While some may see the “toxic” beaches as worth avoiding, others said it would not deter them from enjoying their holiday.
It will also cost more to put on Christmas lunch this year.
The latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD), found South Africans are paying more than R500 more each month for basic food items compared with a year ago.
The average cost of a food basket in November 2021 was R4,272.44, while in November 2022 it was R4,835.96, a R563.52 increase.
Still, the good vibes were loaded and South Africans are gearing up for a Dezemba filled with adventure. They joked about going on drinking sprees, putting relationships on “hold” and renting their homes out for the month while they go partying.
Here are some the hilarious reactions on social media:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics