The department of correctional services is remaining mum on the release of Janusz Walus on parole.
On November 21, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus, who murdered South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani in 1993, be released on parole within 10 days.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the decision on when Walus will be released will be taken by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
“I do believe and I know for a fact that he will make his intentions known publicly, so at the right time he will do so. All that is before us is an inmate that has been granted placement as was confirmed by the court,” Nxumalo said. The department would act once it received a directive from the “correct authority”.
Nxumalo said the department was ensuring Walus remains stable and fully recovers after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday so he can be taken to his cell.
“Our healthcare officials are dealing with him and investigations have been launched, looking at what may have been the motive behind the attack, as it's important that we engage fully with the alleged perpetrator.”
Janusz Walus still receiving medical treatment, awaiting news on parole
The Sowetan reported on Thursday that the alleged attacker is a former South African Air Force sergeant and MK cadre, serving a life sentence for murder.
On Wednesday, members of the tripartite alliance — the ANC, SACP and Cosatu — marched to Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, demonstrating their dissatisfaction with last week's court order.
The SACP has also sent papers to Lamola, asking him to stay the execution of the court order pending the outcome of the party's rescission application.
