Fairview blaze inching towards electrical substation and homes

By Guy Rogers - 01 December 2022
RAINING DOWN: Working on Fire choppers drop seawater to douse flames in the bushy area between Beachview and Seaview on Wednesday
Image: WERNER HILLS

The Nelson Mandela Bay fire fighting team is focusing on Fairview where a fire is fast approaching an electrical substation adjacent to a residential area.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Corene Conradie said they had called for urgent air support.

“We have called on the choppers to water bomb this area before the fire reaches the sub station.

“Gift of the Givers and the metro fire department and the local councillor are currently on site.”

Meanwhile, an “air tractor” aeroplane, which works like a crop sprayer and is capable of dropping huge volumes of water on fires, is due to arrive in Nelson Mandela Bay any moment, after having flown out of Cape Town earlier this morning.

The AT802 air tractor will join two Huey helicopters which together with a Cessna spotter plane spent the day yesterday water bombing another blaze between Seaview and Beachview.

