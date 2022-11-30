Some water disruptions as municipality continues drought intervention efforts

As part of the city’s drought intervention efforts, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is developing the groundwater system.
As of Monday, , the municipality has been in the process of connecting groundwater into the city’s reticulation system, hence the planned shutdown.
Though the seven-day shutdown of the Soccoman 1,125mm diameter pipeline has led to low water pressure and water disruptions in a number of areas, the groundwater will augment the city’s water supply in the near future.
During the shutdown, a connection point for the Bushy Park Wellfield Project will be installed.
As planned, on Monday, the Soccoman pipeline was isolated and flow was temporarily redirected.
This has caused a deficit in supply in certain areas as consumption continues to be high.
The municipality is urging residents and businesses that have normal water supply to limit their water consumption to only what is absolutely necessary.
Additionally, during this period, individuals must strictly use less than 50l of water a day so that the scarce resource can be shared among all households and businesses.
The following areas are experiencing low pressure or water disruptions:
- Parts of Walmer, Walmer Township, Walmer Downs and Walmer Heights;
- Mangold Park;
- Central;
- Glen Hurd;
- Glendinningvale;
- Pari Park and Glendore Road;
- Perridgevale;
- Adcockvale;
- Newton Park;
- Parsons Hill;
- Greenacres, Netcare Greenacres Hospital, and Life St Georges Hospital;
- Parts of Cotswold;
- Richmond Hill and Central;
- Parts of Schauderville;
- Linkside, Mill Park and Mount Croix;
- Deal Party, North End and Sydenham;
- Greenshields Park; and
- Lovemore Heights, Old Seaview Road, parts of Theescombe and Mount Pleasant.
The collection points across the metro will not be in use as the source of supply is also experiencing disruptions.
Water trucks may be found at the following locations:
- Walmer Location;
- New Brighton (Nangoza Jebe);
- Perridgevale (Nile Road) and behind Tavcor in Fairview;
- Builders Warehouse;
- Third Avenue SPAR Newton Park;
- Schauderville;
- The Kensington area;
- Conyngham Road; and
- St. Patrick Street, Central
HeraldLIVE
Some water disruptions as municipality continues drought intervention efforts
Image: SUPPLIED
As part of the city’s drought intervention efforts, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is developing the groundwater system.
As of Monday, , the municipality has been in the process of connecting groundwater into the city’s reticulation system, hence the planned shutdown.
Though the seven-day shutdown of the Soccoman 1,125mm diameter pipeline has led to low water pressure and water disruptions in a number of areas, the groundwater will augment the city’s water supply in the near future.
During the shutdown, a connection point for the Bushy Park Wellfield Project will be installed.
As planned, on Monday, the Soccoman pipeline was isolated and flow was temporarily redirected.
This has caused a deficit in supply in certain areas as consumption continues to be high.
The municipality is urging residents and businesses that have normal water supply to limit their water consumption to only what is absolutely necessary.
Additionally, during this period, individuals must strictly use less than 50l of water a day so that the scarce resource can be shared among all households and businesses.
The following areas are experiencing low pressure or water disruptions:
The collection points across the metro will not be in use as the source of supply is also experiencing disruptions.
Water trucks may be found at the following locations:
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics