×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pit bull emerges as hero as family home burns

Pet dog dies after powering through burglar gate and saving child

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 30 November 2022

A villain in many stories of late relating to dog attacks, in a heartwarming turn of events recently, Bullet, a male pit bull, died a hero after he used his strength to blast through a burglar gate of a burning home and save a seven-year-old child.

Aaliyah Moodaley’s mother, Zenda Zealand, 38, said after rescuing her daughter from the inferno, Bullet died waiting for her son, Muneeb Hendricks, 18, to leave the house on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read