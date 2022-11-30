Pit bull emerges as hero as family home burns
By Simtembile Mgidi - 30 November 2022
A villain in many stories of late relating to dog attacks, in a heartwarming turn of events recently, Bullet, a male pit bull, died a hero after he used his strength to blast through a burglar gate of a burning home and save a seven-year-old child.
Aaliyah Moodaley’s mother, Zenda Zealand, 38, said after rescuing her daughter from the inferno, Bullet died waiting for her son, Muneeb Hendricks, 18, to leave the house on Saturday...
